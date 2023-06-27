Trump Praises ‘Very Smart’ Robert F Kennedy Jr.
SPOILER ALERT!
Donald Trump has nothing but good things to say about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaxxer, science-denying Democrat who has launched a primary campaign against President Joe Biden. Asked about RFK Jr. on Howie Carr’s radio show Monday, the former president praised him as a “very smart guy.” “He’s been very nice to me, I’ve actually had a very nice relationship with him over the years,” he added. “But he’s a very good man and his heart is in the right place and he’s doing really well! I saw a poll, he’s at 22. That’s pretty good, that’s pretty good. Doing very well.”
Trump’s endorsement follows a Rolling Stone report into links between a RFK-supporting super PAC and MAGA figures such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Herschel Walker--suggesting that the right is backing the Kennedy scion as a spoiler candidate. Asked if he’d spoken recently to RFK Jr., Trump said: “No, I haven’t. I would, but I haven’t... You know, he’s a commonsense guy and so am I, so whether you’re conservative or liberal, common sense is common sense.”