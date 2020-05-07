Trump Praises ‘Warrior’ Flynn, Accuses ‘Scum’ Obama Administration of Treason
President Trump on Thursday called his former national security adviser Michael Flynn “an even greater warrior” after the Justice Department dropped charges against him and subsequently slammed the Obama administration as “human scum.” “He was an innocent man,” Trump told White House reporters, referring to Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. “Now in my book he’s an even greater warrior. What happened to him should never happen again,” he continued. The president insisted that Flynn was “targeted” by the Obama administration, saying that “they are dishonest people” and then accused them of “treason.”
Trump also attacked journalists, calling them “thieves” who should be forced to give back their Pulitzer Prizes. “The media is totally guilty and all of those writers and so-called journalists,” he added. When asked about one of his personal valets who tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump claimed he’s had “very little contact” with this person and has tested negative for the virus. He also asserted that testing conducted by the White House physician will be ramped up from once a week to once per day.