Trump Predicts Destruction of America by 2024, Then Teases Presidential Run That Year
END IS NIGH
In the space of one incoherent interview on Tuesday, Donald Trump managed to tease a 2024 presidential run while also predicting the complete destruction of America before that vote takes place. The former president shared his confused stream of consciousness in a Newsmax interview with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Trump complained that “our country has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody’s ever seen before,” before predicting doom. “You go to these elections coming up in ’22 and ’24—we’re not going to have a country left,” Trump said. “The election was rigged, and we’re not going to have a country left in three years, I’ll tell you that.” Spicer then frantically attempted to end the interview, but asked one last question about whether Trump will run in 2024 despite the possible nationwide apocalypse. He refused to say anything directly, but said that Spicer and “a lot of other people that love our country are going to be very happy.”