Trump Predicts Mass Exodus From NY Over His Court Loss

Former President Donald Trump responded to a judge ordering him to pay $364 million in his civil fraud trial on Friday by claiming that the ruling spelled the end for the Empire state.

Trump announced that his team would appeal New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron’s decision with an ominous threat from Mar-a-Lago. “We’ll appeal, we’ll be successful, I think because frankly, if we’re not successful New York state is gone,” he said. “People are moving out of New York State, and because of this they’re going to move out at a much faster rate.”

The decision means that Trump will not be able to serve as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years, including the Trump Organization. His sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have been ejected from their leadership roles as well. Judge Engoron has also blocked Trump from borrowing cash from any bank in New York State, which will present an enormous hurdle to his appeal process.

“New York means business in combating business fraud,” the judge wrote in his decision.

Trump also decried the decision on Truth Social. “This ‘decision’ is a Complete and Total SHAM. There were No Victims, No Damages, No Complaints. Only satisfied Banks and Insurance Companies (which made a ton of money), GREAT Financial Statements, that didn’t even include the most valuable Asset—The TRUMP Brand, IRONCLAD Disclaimers (Buyer Beware, and Do your Own Due Diligence), and amazing Properties all over the World,” he wrote.