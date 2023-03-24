Kayleigh McEnany Faces MAGA Blowback for Praising Mike Pence
‘SHILLING FOR TRAITORS’
Donald Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany came under fire by the MAGA faithful on Friday morning for her kind words about Mike Pence. “Excellent interview with Vice President Mike Pence on Sean Hannity,” she wrote Thursday night on Twitter. “His patriotism, love for the country, and love for his Savior on full display.” Hours later, McEnany faced the wrath of very online Trump loyalists. “Used car salesman,” the pro-Trump Twitter account “Catturd2” responded. Former Trump 2020 campaign staffer Kingsley Cortes wrote, “This is what endless Murdoch News does to a person.” Rank-and-file MAGA posters called her a “traitor” and “disgusting.” “She is only known thanks to President Trump, but she spends her time on Fox & Twitter shilling for traitors like Pence & DeSantis,” far-right activist Laura Loomer added.