Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Has Voted by Mail in Florida for 10 Years, Despite Touting Fraud Risk
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has repeatedly defended President Donald Trump’s unfounded attack on mail-in voting. But she might want to take a look in the mirror. The Tampa Bay Times reviewed McEnany’s voting history in Florida and found she’d voted by mail 11 times in 10 years—that was every election she’d participated in since 2010. Trump also voted by mail in Florida during the state’s 2020 presidential primary, and McEnany defended it last week as necessary because “he’s here in Washington.” Several states have allowed residents to apply to vote by mail in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has threatened to withhold funding from some of those states and McEnany has parroted the president’s false claims that mail-in voting is tied to large-scale election fraud. “[There is] bipartisan consensus on the fact that mass mail-in voting can lead to fraud,” she said last week. Incidents of voter fraud have historically been rare and isolated.