Trump Pressured Another GA Elections Official in Second Phone Call: WaPo
‘FIND THE FRAUD’
Details of a new phone call between President Trump and a Georgia elections investigator have surfaced in which Trump told the official that they would become a “national hero” if they found evidence of election fraud. The official, who works as the investigations chief in the Georgia secretary of state’s office, was looking into allegations of ballot fraud in the Atlanta suburbs. State officials ultimately concluded there was no widespread fraud. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Post that the call was inappropriate. “I don’t believe that an elected official should be involved in that process,” he said.
News of the call comes a week after the bombshell release of a late December phone call between Trump and Raffensperger, in which Trump demanded Raffenspeger “find” new votes. Legal experts say both calls could potentially amount to a crime of obstruction of justice.