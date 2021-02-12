Trump Pressured Facebook to Make Its Oversight Board Trump-Friendly: Report
THUMBS DOWN
Former President Trump and his allies unsuccessfully pressured Facebook to make the company’s new oversight board more Trump-friendly, The New Yorker reports. “The idea was, either fill this board with Trump-supporting conservatives or kill it,” one source familiar with the matter told the mag. Trump went as far as calling CEO Mark Zuckerberg in May to tell him he found the company’s board members—including a Stanford professor who testified against him during his first impeachment—to be “deeply offensive,” according to a source. Facebook says they didn’t make any changes on account of Trump’s call. The company went on to ban Trump from its platform in January following his incitement of a mob that stormed the Capitol, and the oversight board is now preparing to decide if he’ll ever be allowed back.