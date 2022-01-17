Trump Privately Mocks De Santis as ‘Dull’ Loser, Says Report
NEW NICKNAME NEEDED
Donald Trump is running down Florida governor Ron DeSantis, describing him in private as having a “dull personality” and unable to beat him in a 2024 match, sources tell Axios. The site reports Trump is furious with DeSantis because of his unwillingness, so far, to rule out running against Trump in two years. Axios also states that Trump is irritated by DeSantis’ growing popularity and lack of gratitude. “In the context of the 2024 election, he usually gives DeSantis a pop in the nose in the middle of that type of conversation,” a source said, adding, “He says DeSantis has no personal charisma and has a dull personality.” Axios also quotes The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, who reported recently: “Trump has been telling a range of aides a version of, he isn’t getting the deference from DeSantis that he wants in the pre-2024 leadup.” Trump has declined to publicly attack DeSantis by name but there was little doubt he was referring to DeSantis—who has refused to say if he had a coronavirus booster shot—when he recently described as “gutless” politicians who refuse to disclose their vaccine status.