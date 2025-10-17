Trump Promises ICE Agents Pay During Government Shutdown

The Trump administration plans on paying Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents throughout the federal government shutdown.

The administration, which had already announced that pay would not be interrupted for FBI agents or members of the military, has relied heavily on ICE and CBP to fulfill one of President Trump’s priorities thus far in his second term: a severe crackdown on immigration.

A combined 64,000 workers could benefit from Trump’s promise, which Reuters reported Thursday, citing internal emails to each agency the previous day.

However, it’s unclear how the vast majority of workers will be paid. Of CBP’s 67,000 staffers, about 97 percent are paid through Congress’ annual appropriations process, according to Reuters, and the same for 95 percent of ICE’s 22,000 employees.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House, DHS, ICE and CBP for comment.

In addition to the FBI, military, ICE and CBP, federal air marshals will also be paid during the shutdown, according to the report.

The Trump administration is also paying members of the military and FBI agents during the shutdown, which began Oct. 1. Chicago Tribune/TNS

Funding for the federal government expired at the end of September. Since then, Trump has attempted to go beyond the furloughs of certain federal workers that typically accompany shutdowns by instituting mass layoffs, such as at the Education Department. A federal judge has temporarily blocked him from doing so.

The Trump administration has also openly questioned whether federal workers who aren’t currently receiving pay will receive back pay once the shutdown ends, which is required under a 2019 law that Trump signed. Workers in agencies Trump doesn’t like might just be out of luck, he admitted last week.