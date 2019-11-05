Trump Promises That He Will Always Protect ‘Pre-Existing Physicians’

During a Monday evening campaign rally in Kentucky ahead of the state’s governor’s race, President Donald Trump took aim at Democrats’ push for Medicare for All and healthcare reform. Warning his supporters that Democrats plan to “obliterate Medicare,” the president went on to promise them that they will “always protect patients with pre-existing conditions” before ad-libbing a new phrase.
“And we will also protect you with pre-existing physicians,” he exclaimed while squinting at the teleprompter. “How about that? Pre-existing physicians. The first time I’ve ever said that. Just thought of that! It’s true because under their plans, you don’t get your own doctor.”