Trump Promises to Deliver a ‘CONCLUSIVE Report’ Proving His Innocence
WITH SHARPIES?
Donald Trump has promised to give the entire nation a presentation proving his innocence in the Georgia election meddling case—but not until next Monday, when he claims his “large” and “complex” report will be ready. In a post on Truth Social early Tuesday, the quadruply indicted former president resorted to his usual bizarre capitalization habits to promise the report will be “CONCLUSIVE” and provide “complete EXONERATION.” He gave no details on the contents of the report, who was preparing it, and how long it had been in the works. Claiming the report was “almost complete,” he said the results would be presented by him personally at a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Monday at 11 a.m.