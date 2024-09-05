Trump Promises to ‘Heal Our World’ After School Shooting

Donald Trump tried to portray himself as a uniting force Wednesday when asked about the deadly school shooting in Georgia, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity—without directly mentioning gun violence—that he would “heal our world.”

At a pre-taped town hall event in Pennsylvania, Hannity, an unabashed Trump ally, opened by noting the shooting, which left two students and teachers dead, and nine wounded.

“I mentioned this terrible shooting in Georgia. Our prayers are with our friends in Georgia, and I have been doing town halls and interviews in public with you all these years since you got into the political arena, and I told this audience never before have restrictions been so tight, obviously after the assassination attempt as well,” he said.

After noting FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony about threat levels to public officials being historically high, Hannity asked Trump, “What’s going on?”

Trump replied, “Well it's a sick and angry world for a lot of reasons, and we are going to make it better and heal our world and get rid of all these wars starting all over the place because of incompetent American leadership, and we're gonna make it better.”

The former president then cited praise from Hungary’s authoritarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, who, according to Trump, “made a statement that said ‘bring Trump back and we won’t have any problems.’”

Trump and Hannity quickly moved on to other topics. Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, directly addressed gun violence at a rally in New Hampshire Wednesday following the shooting.

“It’s just outrageous that every day in our country…parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive. It's senseless,” she said. “We have to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all. You know, it doesn't have to be this way.”

Trump made no mention of gun violence Wednesday on Truth Social, either. In a barrage of posts, he instead insisted in all-caps that during his four years in office “we had no problems” and “the world was safe.”

Several mass shootings occurred in each year of Trump’s presidency, including the deadliest by a single gunman in U.S. history.