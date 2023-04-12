CHEAT SHEET
Trump Promises to Keep Running for President—Even if He’s Convicted
Indicted former President Donald Trump promised Tuesday that even if any of the 34 felony counts he’s been charged with result in a conviction, he will continue his White House bid. Trump made the defiant statement during a Mar-a-Lago interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who asked him if there’s “anything they could throw at you legally that would convince you to drop out of the race—if you get convicted in this case in New York?” Trump replied: “No, I’d never drop out.” He added: “It’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it.” With the next scheduled court appearance in the case not taking place until December, a trial would likely take place in the middle of next year’s primary season.