Trump Wants to Know: Where Are Melania’s Cover Shoots?
I DON’T CARE, DO U?
Back when she was a full-time model, Melania Trump used to get the odd fashion magazine cover. No more—and that seems have her hubby a little grouchy on Christmas. “The greatest of all time. Fake News!” the president tweeted about the wife for whom he rarely publicly advocates. Trump retweeted a post from Breitbart sharing an article about what the First Lady wore on her way to Mar-a-Lago from D.C. on Wednesday. “The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years,” the tweet from Breitbart said. Melania Trump has been famously uninterested in her role as First Lady and has been torched for her fashion choices—including wearing a $39 Zara jacket with the words “I Don’t Care” on a trip to see detained migrant children.