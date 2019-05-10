Trump Proposal to Evict Undocumented Immigrants From Public Housing Could Displace 55,000 Kids: HUD

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has acknowledged that a proposed rule that would bar families with mixed-immigration status from public housing would displace over 55,000 children who are legal residents or citizens. According The Washington Post, the rule—proposed by White House senior adviser Stephen Miller—would require every member of a household to have “eligible immigration status” in order to receive public housing benefits rather than just one member. If the new rule comes into effect, 25,000 households—or 108,000 people—would become ineligible for the benefits. “HUD expects that fear of the family being separated would lead to prompt evacuation by most mixed households,” HUD’s analysis of the rule stated. “Temporary homelessness could arise for a household, if they are unable to find alternative housing.” HUD recommended the administration change the policy to allow current mixed-status families to stay in order to lessen the “adverse impact of the transition on eligible children.”