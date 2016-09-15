TAKING CREDIT
Trump ‘Proud’ of Reducing Public Trust in Media
Donald Trump is “really proud” of himself for helping to reduce the public’s trust in the news media, the Republican presidential nominee told radio host Fred Dicker on Thursday. A Gallup survey released this week showed that just 32 percent of Americans trust that journalists are reporting the news fairly and accurately. “The media has openly been dishonest and I look at that poll and I said, ‘wow.’ Because every speech I talk about it. And I have tens of thousands of people showing up to these speeches and they are on television,” Trump said. “And I will tell you that everybody is talking about the dishonest.” He singled out CNN as the “Clinton News Network” with “terrible” ratings.