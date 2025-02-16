Cheat Sheet
1

Trump Pulls MAGA Stunt on Daytona 500 Speedway

MAGA TAKE THE WHEEL
Sean Craig
Updated 02.16.25 3:12PM EST 
Published 02.16.25 3:11PM EST 
A presidential limousine rides on the track of the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 16, 2025.
A presidential limousine rides on the track of the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 16, 2025.

President Donald Trump had his U.S. presidential state car take laps around the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sunday, in advance of the site’s annual Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup race. The presidential car, nicknamed “The Beast,” took Trump around the speedway after he and his entourage arrived on Air Force One, flying by in view of the crowd, earlier in the day. Asked by a reporter beforehand what he thought about taking laps in the state car, he replied, “I’ll let you know in about two minutes. They’re gonna be going quite quickly, I understand.“ Trump attended the event, considered the most prestigious on the NASCAR circuit, during his first term in 2020, in an attempt to shore up support from car racing fans, who tend to lean conservative. Trump has made being a sports fan—especially mixed martial arts and other combat sports—a cornerstone of his political persona, a carryover from the 1980s and 1990s when his business career saw him take on the role of boxing promoter. On Sunday, Trump addressed drivers in advance of the Daytona race by phoning in to their closed-circuit radio. His voice, heavily distorted on the channel, could be heard on a Fox Sports broadcast telling drivers: “This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people.”

2
Truth Social’s Parent Company Lost More Than $400 Million Last Year
FLOP POSTS
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 02.16.25 3:53PM EST 
Published 02.16.25 2:16PM EST 
Truth Social on a smartphone.
Anna Barclay/Anna Barclay/Getty Images

President Donald Trump may have made millions off his meme coin stock, but he’s seeing his losses elsewhere. The president’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which oversees his social media sounding board Truth Social, lost more than $400 million last year. Its annual revenue was $3.6 million, a 12 percent slide from 2023. The company is spearheaded by CEO Devin Nunes, a former California congressman. Trump Media characteristically found a way to blame former President Joe Biden, accusing the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission of “obstruction” over its March 2024 merger with shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. It also said its losses partly stemmed from a revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner, though it didn’t disclose which. Trump moved his shares in the company, worth about $4 billion on paper, to his eponymous revocable trust last year. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is the sole trustee.

J.Crew Factory.

3
European Leaders Call Emergency Summit on Ukraine Fearing Trump Has Shut Them Out
TRUMP'S COLD SHOULDER
Sean Craig
Updated 02.16.25 1:12PM EST 
Published 02.16.25 1:11PM EST 
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron and US president Donald Trump walk together after a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron and US president Donald Trump walk together after a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on December 7, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host an emergency summit of European leaders on Paris on Monday to discuss “European security.” The gathering, confirmed Sunday by Jean-Noël Barrot, will occur a day after the end of a conference in Munich where Vice President JD Vance gave a combative speech in front of the continent’s leaders, accusing them of failing to respect “freedom of expression” and confirming the U.S. is considering pursuing Ukraine war negotiations without European help. Leaders from Denmark, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom are expected to attend, in addition to the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission and the secretary-general of NATO. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who first revealed invites had gone out for the meeting on Saturday, said he expected leaders will discuss ways to respond to the new administration of President Donald Trump, who he noted “has a method of operating which the Russians call razvedka boyem—reconnaissance through battle. You push and you see what happens, and then you change your position." Senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, are due to travel to Saudi Arabia in the coming days to hold talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, sources told Reuters. Europe has not been invited, while Trump last week held a direct call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered his country’s illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

4
‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis at 34
READY TO FIGHT
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.16.25 12:57PM EST 
THE BACHELORETTE - After narrowing down her suitors to the remaining dirty dozen, Katie hopes to find out who has the willpower to keep it clean with a new and hard challenge. While the guys in the house see if they can keep their promise, one lucky man opens up to Katie with vows of his own in a ceremonious one-on-one date. Katie then enlists two queens RuPauls Drag Race All-Stars winners Shea Couleé and Monét X Change to help find her a king in a group date debate that is sure to bring some royal tension. And later, a one-on-one date becomes a two-on-two, with a special double date featuring Bachelor Nation power couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and (her now fiancé) Jason Tartick. But do Kaitlyn and Jasons connection make Katie question her own? An all-new The Bachelorette airs MONDAY, JULY 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - After narrowing down her suitors to the remaining dirty dozen, Katie hopes to find out who has the willpower to keep it clean with a new and hard challenge. While the guys in the house see if they can keep their promise, one lucky man opens up to Katie with vows of his own in a ceremonious one-on-one date. Katie then enlists two queens RuPauls Drag Race All-Stars winners Shea Couleé and Monét X Change to help find her a king in a group date debate that is sure to bring some royal tension. And later, a one-on-one date becomes a two-on-two, with a special double date featuring Bachelor Nation power couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and (her now fiancé) Jason Tartick. But do Kaitlyn and Jasons connection make Katie question her own? An all-new The Bachelorette airs MONDAY, JULY 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) KATIE THURSTON

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston, 34, has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer after discovering a lump in her chest. “This is day one of sharing and is going to be a long one. This first step of acceptance of my reality was the hardest,” she wrote on Instagram. “But I am ready to fight this.” She added in a post on her Instagram stories that she did not know what stage she was in yet. “I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready.” Thurston made her debut on 2021 season of The Bachelor with Matt James, but was eliminated in week 6. She returned to television the same year to star in her own season of The Bachelorette and accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes. The two broke up, however, and Thurston is now engaged to comedian Jeff Arcuri. “To my extraordinary husband to be...I don’t know how I’d do this without you,” she posted. “The selfless love that you smother me in is beyond anything I imagined I’d be blessed with.” Thousands of commenters showed support for Thurston. “I know sharing something like this is not easy,” wrote one Instagram follower. “But I’m so proud of you for being so vulnerable.”

No7.

5
Jan. 6 Takeover Has Its Own Board Game Now
Roll the Dice
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.16.25 11:45AM EST 
The Fight for America! board game.
The Fight for America! board game.

Make your own Jan. 6, 2021. Now, the infamous day in American history has its very own tabletop game—Capitol insurrection and all. Players get to choose which side they’re on: the red team, whose goal is to take over the Capitol and hunt down Vice President Mike Pence; or the blue team, aka the police officers fending off the MAGA army. Creators describe the large-scale, 20-player game—which had been in development for a year—as “a live performance installation that merges art, game design, and immersive storytelling.” The creators, the american vicarious [sic], hosted a successful gameplay in New York City in late January, with the installation’s next stop in London. The game features a 14-foot-wide and 5-foot-tall Capitol building and has 10,000 hand-painted protestors alongside 2,000 police officers. The game, designed by Alessio Cavatore, “is not just to win but to confront the fragility of democracy and the challenges of unity in a polarized society.”

The Fight for America! game.
The Fight for America! game.
6
‘Bloodhounds’ Actress Found Dead at 24
GONE TOO SOON
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 02.16.25 10:36AM EST 
Published 02.16.25 9:48AM EST 
Kim Sae-ron
Visual China Group via Getty Images

A 24-year-old South Korean actress who appeared in the Netflix series Bloodhounds was found dead in her home Sunday, authorities said. Kim Sae-ron, who began acting at age 9, was discovered in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, by a friend around 4:50 p.m. local time, Yonhap News Agency reported. No cause of death has been released, but authorities do not suspect foul play. Sae-ron had racked up credits in 2010 action film The Man from Nowhere and the 2012 thriller The Neighbour, but stepped back from acting after she was involved in a drunk driving crash in May 2022. Her most recent appearance on screen was the Korean series Bloodhounds, which was released in 2023. However, the show reduced her role following the drunk-driving scandal.

7
‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Begs Hollywood: ‘Write More Good Guys’
IRONY ALERT
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.16.25 12:11AM EST 
Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and Vince Gilligan
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In his acceptance speech for the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement at the Writers Guild Awards on Saturday night, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan made a surprising admission to the audience: “Walter White, because of the work they did, he’s one of the all time-great bad guys,” said Gilligan. “But all things being equal, I think I’d rather be celebrated for creating someone a bit more inspiring.” Because in our current reality, “bad guys, the real-life kind, are running amok. Bad guys who make their own rules, bad guys who, no matter what they tell you, are really out for themselves.”

While Gilligan didn’t name any names, he did point out what he considers to be a “weird irony” that “in our profoundly divided country, everybody seems to agree on one thing: there are too many real-life bad guys.”

Gilligan’s advice to his fellow writers was simple: “I say we write more good guys.” Because they’ve accidentally made villains “too sexy” and aspirational. And “when that happens, fictional bad guys stop being the cautionary tales they were intended to be.”

Gilligan concluded, “Maybe what the world needs now are some good, old-fashioned, Greatest Generation types who give more than they take. Who think that kindness, tolerance and sacrifice aren’t strictly for chumps.”

8
Cheeky Opossum Hospitalized After Devouring Entire Costco Chocolate Cake
GOALS
Catherine Bouris
Updated 02.16.25 3:43AM EST 
Published 02.16.25 12:24AM EST 
Opossum
Bernie Friel/Education Images/Universal Images Group

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab in Omaha recently posted about one of its most entertaining patients: an opossum who had to be admitted to the hospital after eating an entire Costco chocolate cake. Following some time in the center—and a diet reset—she should be safe to be released. But the center wrote, “Until then, she is definitely a little cranky about our strict ‘zero chocolate’ policy!” The Washington Post interviewed the family who found that an opossum had stolen their cake and eaten almost the entire thing, leaving chocolate paw prints all over their patio furniture. Because the opossum “didn’t look so great” and was panting, Kim Doggett of Gretna, Nebraska, contacted the local Humane Society, who decided after an examination that the creature was OK, but could benefit from some time in rehab. The Wildlife Rehab is now selling Cake Bandit T-shirts for fans who may find the opossum’s antics relatable.

Sometimes a sweet tooth just can’t wait until Valentine's Day! 🍫 This Virginia opossum was admitted today after...

Posted by Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. on Monday, February 10, 2025
Jack Archer

9
MLK’s Family Fears Trump’s Record Release Will Push FBI ‘Smears’
LEGACY IN MIND
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.15.25 3:47PM EST 
Published 02.15.25 3:29PM EST 
Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK's family is worried that Trump's record release will include "smears" about the civil rights leader.

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. worries that a release of government documents ordered by President Donald Trump will revive “smears” the FBI pushed against the civil rights leader decades ago. Last month, Trump signed an executive order to divulge records related to the assassinations of King and former President John F. Kennedy—both frequent sources of conspiracy theories. But Axios has reported that the president denied a request from King’s family members to preview the records, which they fear will tarnish his reputation. “We know J. Edgar Hoover tried to destroy Dr. King’s legacy, and the family doesn’t want that effort to prevail,” a family friend told Axios. While King was fighting for civil rights for Black Americans during the 1960s, the FBI spied on him and tried to humiliate him by leaking details about King’s alleged affairs to the press. Another source close to the family confirmed that they are concerned about “smears” released “under the guise of transparency.” A White House spokesperson told Axios that the president denied the family’s request because he believes that “these records don’t belong to them. These are the public’s records.”

10
‘I Think You Should Leave’ Actor Dies
REST IN PEACE
Catherine Bouris
Updated 02.16.25 3:47AM EST 
Published 02.15.25 9:48PM EST 
Biff Wiff
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Biff Wiff, a character actor who appeared in Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave, as well as Jury Duty and 2022’s Academy Award juggernaut Everything Everywhere All at Once has died, according to a statement from his management. Entertainment Lab posted a statement on Instagram, writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved client and actor, Biff Wiff. Biff was an amazing person inside and out, and his loving energy could be felt by all. We are sending our heartfelt sympathies to his family & loved ones at this time.” Tim Robinson reposted a photo of himself with Wiff taken on the set of I Think You Should Leave to his Instagram story, adding a string of broken heart emojis, as well as a clip from one of the sketches Wiff appeared in, “Shirt Brothers.”

