Barr Asked Trump to Get Australia to Help Review Mueller Probe Origins
President Trump pushed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a recent telephone call to aid Attorney General Bill Barr with gathering information for a Justice Department probe into the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, The New York Times and CNN report. The White House reportedly restricted access to the call’s transcript, which occurred weeks after Trump’s July 25 telephone call with the Ukrainian president. A source said Barr asked Trump speak to Morrison, which led to the president initiating the discussion. One official told CNN that Barr also asked the president to request help from several other countries as well.
By asking the Australian government’s help in gathering information that would hopefully discredit the Mueller probe, Trump asked Australia to investigate itself. According to the Times, the FBI investigation that led to the Mueller probe was prompted by a tip from Australian officials—who told the agency the Russian government reached out to the Trump campaign about dirt it allegedly had on then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. The tip reportedly came about after George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, met with an Australian official in Britain and told them about the information Russia supposedly had.
The Justice Department declined to comment. The White House and the Australian prime minister’s office have yet to publicly comment on the matter.