Trump Pushes Bizarre ‘Voter Fraud’ Claim After Kemp Defeats His Pick in Georgia
Donald Trump’s Save America PAC sent out an email blast Tuesday morning pushing bizarre claims Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s landslide win for the Republican nomination for governor was the result of voter fraud. The move, apparently a desperate bid to save face, comes after Kemp defeated his Trump-endorsed rival David Perdue in the primary race last week in a major blow to Trump’s reputation as a Republican kingmaker. It was the third time in three weeks a Trump-endorsed candidate lost, per Politico. Under the heading, “ICYMI: Something Stinks in Georgia,” the Save America PAC linked to a five-day old article of the same name penned by journalist Emerald Robinson. The article, which argued that Kemp’s victory was “suspect” because a Trump endorsement is “the single most powerful force in the universe of American politics,” speculated that “obvious fraud” had rigged the election results. Trump’s amplification of those claims on Tuesday comes as Kemp’s camp has reportedly been working to mend ties with the former president, who claimed at a Wyoming rally over the weekend that “we actually did great in Georgia.” Privately, according to The Washington Post, he expressed frustration with Perdue’s loss and described him as an embarrassment.