Trump Pushes Conspiracy Theory on Twitter’s Trending Algorithm
NOT FAIR
Among 15 tweets and retweets sent within a few minutes on Thursday morning, President Trump griped about his favorite social media platform, this time whining about its selection of trending topics. “It’s never a real Twitter Trending,” he wrote. “It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine!” His claim is not true—trends are determined by an algorithm “and, by default, are tailored for you based on who you follow, your interests, and your location,” Twitter says in its FAQ. On Thursday morning, trending topics included Jeb Bush, the word ‘triggered’ (largely related to Trump’s all caps tantrum during the Democratic National Convention), Trump’s attempted boycott of Goodyear tires, and the phrase ‘No. she’ (again, a response to a Trump’s all caps tweet claiming that Kamala Harris called Joe Biden racist and incompetent).