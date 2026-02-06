Trump Pushes Demand to Republicans in Election Meltdown

Donald Trump labeled U.S. elections a “Laughingstock all over the World” in a Truth Social meltdown where the president demanded Republicans “fight” on three key subjects.

The president, 79, made a partial all-caps rant on Truth Social on Thursday, ahead of a posting spree that included the president amplifying right-wing posts surrounding the 2020 election.

“America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World,” Trump wrote.

“We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer.”

Donald Trump posts about his Save America Act on Truth Social. screen grab

Trump then spelled out his three-part “SAVE AMERICA ACT,” which included showing voter ID, displaying proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote and terminating any mail-in ballots, unless in the case of illness, disability, military or if someone is traveling.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Last April, the House passed a version of the SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) Act, which required voters to show identification before registering to vote. It failed to advance in the Senate and received public backlash.

Politico reported on Thursday that Trump will meet with Republicans, including Ron Johnson, Mike Lee and Rick Scott, to plan the next steps for the SAVE Act.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters and members of the media at Mar-a-Lago on February 1, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Al Drago/Getty Images

Research by the Brennan Center for Justice found that 21 million Americans cannot access identification documents readily, and that half the population do not have a passport, while millions do not have a paper copy of their birth certificate.

“The SAVE Act would disenfranchise Americans of all ages and races, but younger voters and voters of color would suffer disproportionately,” the Center said.

“Likewise, millions of women whose married names aren’t on their birth certificates or passports would face extra steps just to make their voices heard.”

It warned the bills are part of a broader federal agenda to sow distrust in our elections, undermine election administration, and discourage Americans from making their voices heard. “The SAVE Act, in any form, would block millions of American citizens from voting,” the Center stated.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 5, 2026. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The president has already flagged this week he thinks Republicans should “take over the voting in at least 15 states.”

He was speaking on the return episode of the podcast hosted by former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to explain Trump’s comment, saying he was referring to the SAVE Act and voter registration, but wound up causing more confusion.

“The president believes in the United States Constitution,” Leavitt said, then continued, “However, he believes there has obviously been a lot of fraud and irregularities that have taken place in American elections.”

“And again, voter ID is a highly popular and commonsense policy that the president wants to pursue,” she said.

Leavitt’s use of the word “however” blew up online, with Trump committing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States” at his inauguration last year.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep Jim McGovern was quick to highlight Leavitt’s language on his X account.

Speaking on NBC Nightly News this week, Trump claimed there were “areas in our country” that were “extremely corrupt.”

“They have very corrupt elections. Take a look at Detroit. Take a look at Philadelphia. Take a look at Atlanta. There are some areas that are unbelievably corrupt,” Trump said.