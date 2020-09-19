Trump Pushes Ted Cruz for Supreme Court as World Learns of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death
STRANGE TIMING
President Trump was in the midst of one of his mostly mask-free campaign rallies on Friday night when news broke of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. Apparently unaware of her passing, Trump bragged to supporters about naming Sen. Ted Cruz as a potential nominee for the Supreme Court. “I’m putting Ted Cruz as one of the people for the Supreme Court. And you know why I did it? Because I wanted to make sure that I had somebody on the list ... We had about 45 unbelievable people… the smartest, the best, the absolute creme de la creme. The best minds in the country, conservative; they believe in the Constitution.” “I have to have somebody that we’re going to make sure we get approved, and the only one I could think of was Ted because he’s going to get 50 Republican votes and he’ll get 50 Democrat votes,” Trump said. According to ABC News, Trump is expected to name a nominee to fill RBG’s seat in the next few days. Ginsburg’s last wish, which she dictated to her granddaughter just days before her passing, was that Trump would not be the one to pick her successor.