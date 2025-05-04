Trump Chaos Pushing ‘Sopranos’ Star to ‘Run for the Hills’
Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano, 73, said he is ready to ditch America for greener pastures amid the Trump administration’s rapid remaking of the country. Pantoliano, who was born in New Jersey, told Page Six at the Tucci in Italy premiere earlier this week that he had “just got back” from a vacation in Portugal with his wife, and they are considering a permanent move. “We really love it there,” he said, adding that it’s “hard for me to think about people’s bulls–-t” while he’s trying to work. “The world is on fire, it’s hard for me to concentrate,” he said. Pantoliano is the latest celeb to consider fleeing the United States because of President Donald Trump. Former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres and wife, Portia de Rossi, traded Los Angeles for the English countryside on the heels of Trump’s re-election, and, similarly, Rosie O’Donnell revealed that she has “no regrets” after leaving the U.S. for Ireland. “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country,” O’Donnell said.