Trump Puts Joe Rogan Feud on Hold to Go on His Podcast
‘GOOD GUY’
Former president Donald Trump said he would appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast in an interview released on Monday. “I think I’m doing it,” he said on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send podcast. Rogan’s podcast also teased a Trump appearance on Twitter Sunday, asking followers if they would like to see the former president on the show. No date has been confirmed. Trump has never been a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience, which is one of the top podcasts in the country. Trump and Rogan have sparred with each other in the past: Trump took a shot at Rogan on Truth Social in August. “It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,” he wrote. He changed his tune recently, calling Rogan “a good guy,” on Full Send. Rogan said in 2022 that he isn’t a Trump supporter. “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I’ve said no every time,” Rogan said. “I don’t want to help him, I’m not interested in helping him.” Now, it seems like Rogan has changed his mind.