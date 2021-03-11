Trump Puts Out Sad Statement on Presidential Letterhead Pleading for Credit for COVID Vaccine

Read it at Twitter
Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Wednesday on presidential letterhead that read less like an official missive and more like one of his old tweets: “Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America: I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!” Trump was banned from Twitter on Jan. 8 in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.