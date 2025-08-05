Trump Puts Up Confederate General Statue Targeted by Fiery Protest

President Donald Trump plans to bring back a statue of a controversial Confederate general that was ripped down during Black Lives Matter protests.

The likeness of Gen. Albert Pike, which stood outside the Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters in Washington, D.C., had ropes slung around its neck before it was yanked from its plinth and set alight in 2020.

The National Park Service announced on Monday that the bronze structure will soon return to the old spot in Judiciary Square, as crews finalize a refurbishment.

The agency aims to have the statue standing by October, per Trump’s executive orders designed to beautify the capital and restore “truth and sanity to American history.”

“Site preparation to repair the statue’s damaged masonry plinth will begin shortly, with crews repairing broken stone, mortar joints and mounting elements,” the National Park Service said.

The statue was toppled by Blacks Lives Matter protesters on June 19, 2020. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The move has rankled many, including D.C.’s delegate to the House of Representatives, Eleanor Holmes Norton. The veteran Democrat told the CBS affiliate WUSA on Monday that the statue should become an artefact, rather than being displayed publicly.

“I’ve long believed Confederate statues should be placed in museums as historical artifacts, not remain in locations that imply honor,” she said.

“President Trump’s longstanding determination to honor Confederate General Albert Pike by restoring and reinstalling the Pike statue is as indefensible as it is morally objectionable,” she added.

Holmes Norton also said that she will resurrect a bill which would “permanently remove the statue of Pike and authorize the Secretary of the Interior to donate the statue to a museum or a similar entity.”

“A statue honoring a racist and a traitor has no place on the streets of D.C.,” she declared.

Holmes Norton and many others have argued that Pike, who was also a prominent leader of the Freemasons as well as a confederate general, “served dishonorably” and noted that he “took up arms against the United States [and] misappropriated funds.”

Messages of protest remain after protesters toppled the statue in 2020. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

His work to preserve slavery along with the Confederates has placed him in the crosshairs of modern protesters, but Trump has previously argued that “both the good and the bad” parts of history should be remembered with public artworks.

Jason Charter, a D.C. local who was arrested by the FBI for allegedly dousing the statue with lighter fluid before setting it alight, responded angrily to the news that it will return.

“I did not get arrested by the FBI, so that statue could go back up,” he tweeted on Monday.

The move comes as part of a sweeping campaign to restore Confederate iconography across public spaces and the military.

Earlier this year, Trump ordered the Pentagon to reinstate the names of Army bases originally named after Confederate generals—names that had been stripped during the racial reckoning that followed the 2020 police killing of George Floyd. He also signed an executive order demanding that monuments taken down during those protests be restored.