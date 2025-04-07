Trump Puzzled Why People Aren’t Calling His Tariffs a ‘Very Beautiful Thing’
President Donald Trump appears to have forgotten that beauty is in the eye of the beholder—and is wondering why nobody else is describing his tariffs as a “very beautiful thing.” Trump imposed wide-ranging tariffs on global trading partners last week. The tariffs, described as reciprocal but which were in fact calculated according to the trade gap with various countries, saw markets plunge last week, with U.S. stock futures marked down again after further carnage on Asian and European markets on Monday. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed Sunday night the measures are “now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A.” He said the “problem” of “massive Financial Deficits with China, the European Union, and many others” could only “be cured with TARIFFS.” The president also described the measures as a remedy late on Sunday, saying that “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.” He wrote: “They [the tariffs] are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold. The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the ‘Presidency’ of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT