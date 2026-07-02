Trump Quietly Orders Mass Arrests After ICE Disasters

Donald Trump has quietly ordered a surge in immigration arrests that has seen more than 10,000 people detained in just five days.

The clampdown marks a change of gear for a president, 80, whose high-profile enforcement operations last year descended into chaos and bloodshed. Border Patrol and ICE agents shot at least 14 people between September 2025 and February 2026, among them two U.S. citizens killed in Minneapolis.

They were Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother shot dead by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on Jan. 7, and Alex Pretti, also 37, and a VA intensive care nurse, who was thrown to the ground and shot by Border Patrol agents at a protest weeks later.

Protests erupted following the killings of Pretti and Good. Tim Evans/REUTERS

Agency leaders have now ordered top ICE officials to throw more of their officers into rounding up immigrants marked for deportation, according to the New York Times, which obtained internal documents and spoke to federal officials. The White House wanted more arrests, three officials with knowledge of the conversations told the paper. They were told 2,000 detentions a day was the new benchmark.

According to its own figures, that appears to have worked. Daily arrest numbers have roughly doubled from the 1,000 picked up each day earlier this year. Agents have seized people at routine immigration check-ins, during traffic stops, and out on the street.

A man is led into a vehicle in handcuffs as an ICE agent makes an arrest following a traffic stop. Austin American-Statesman/Hearst/Austin American-Statesman via Ge

Detentions peaked on Saturday, when more than 2,400 people were taken in a single day, according to the Times.

The detained population inside ICE facilities has jumped by nearly 4,000, to more than 63,000 as of Tuesday.

But this time, as the eyes of the world are trained on the U.S. during the soccer World Cup, there is no fanfare. Last year’s operations were announced in advance and defined by officers pouring into Democratic-run cities. In the summer of 2025, the so-called “commander-at-large” Gregory Bovino racked up more than 5,000 arrests in Los Angeles and over 3,000 in greater Chicago, a campaign that was quickly buried under courtroom humiliations.

Bovino with his gang of masked and armed agents. Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It all fell apart in Minneapolis, where Operation Metro Surge collapsed amid the deaths of Pretti and Good, and ended with the resignations of Bovino and the then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, 54.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, 48, who replaced Noem, has pledged a quieter enforcement drive since. “We are going to take a different approach that can be more effective and less public-facing,” Mullin said, although this week has seen him make a number of gaffe-strewn media appearances to mark 100 days in charge of DHS, some of which contained questionable data.

The perceived go-slow that followed Minneapolis had infuriated the president’s MAGA base. Arrests had slumped to as low as 1,200 a day, a fraction of Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s stated goal of 3,000 detentions daily—a target the agency has never hit.

The renewed push suggests Trump wants to at least attempt to deliver on his signature promise of mass deportations. It comes days after the Supreme Court handed him a mixed result, expanding his power over immigration policy while blocking his bid to end birthright citizenship.

In South Texas, Nigerian nun Sister Letty Ugboaja, a local nurse, was arrested on her way to church on Sunday morning, according to her colleague Sister Norma Pimentel. She was released the same day after congressional officials intervened. “It took her a while to be able to talk—she was crying,” Pimentel told the Times.

Kristi Noem, who earned the moniker “ICE Barbie” for her camera-ready immigration crackdowns, oversaw the previous push, which ended in bloodshed. Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Immigration lawyers report the same pattern across the country. In Utah, attorney Ysabel Lonazco said one client, a man who had overstayed his visa, was picked up while driving over the weekend. “People don’t want to leave their houses,” she said. “They are afraid to drive to do their grocery shopping.”

DHS defended the sweep. “Our message is clear: If you come to our country illegally, we will find you, we will arrest you and we will deport you,” department spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in a statement.