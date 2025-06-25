Politics

Trump Rage-Posts at CNN Leak of Embarrassing Iran Raid Flop

The president raged against CNN and The New York Times over a leaked intelligence assessment.

Julia Ornedo
Reporter

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about the Israel-Iran conflict, aboard Air Force One on June 24, 2025, while traveling to attend the NATO's Heads of State and Government summit in The Hague in the Netherlands. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is posting through the pain after a preliminary assessment by his own intelligence community cut short his victory lap over the U.S. strikes on Iran.

A classified report leaked to CNN and The New York Times on Tuesday revealed that Trump’s much-touted attacks on three Iranian nuclear enrichment sites over the weekend did not kill the country’s nuclear program. At worst, they only set the program back by a few months, which counters the president’s repeated claims of “complete and total obliteration.”

Trump was livid at the two news outlets and let them know in a late-night Truth Social post.

“FAKE NEWS CNN, TOGETHER WITH THE FAILING NEW YORK TIMES, HAVE TEAMED UP IN AN ATTEMPT TO DEMEAN ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL MILITARY STRIKES IN HISTORY,” he wrote.

“THE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED! BOTH THE TIMES AND CNN ARE GETTING SLAMMED BY THE PUBLIC!”

