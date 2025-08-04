Trump Rage Posts in Real Time About Elizabeth Warren as She Attacks Him on TV

Donald Trump’s only activity on Monday, according to his public schedule, was lunch with his vice president, but he appeared to have spent the morning watching television.

The president, 79, lashed out at Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren in a series of social media posts.

It happened in real time while the Massachusetts senator was appearing on CNBC, where she torched the president for firing the Bureau of Labor Statistics after the brutal Friday jobs report.

The president was furious with her interview and made it known.

“In just 6 months, I cut costs, especially Energy and Taxes, Tremendously. Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, on CNBC, said costs have gone up. She is just angry that I blew up her terrible Presidential Campaign. Call her out!!!” Trump wrote.

But his posts ranting about the liberal lawmaker did not stop there.

“Elizabeth Warren is a LOSER! She lies about everything, including the fact that she is an Indian. She’s NOT. She’s no Pocahontas!!!” he wrote, resorting back to his favorite Warren insult.

“Ask Pocahontas the real questions, CNBC!!!” the president added in a third post.

Warren went on the business news program ‘Squawk on the Street’ where she slammed the president for firing the BLS commissioner and claiming the numbers were rigged.

“You get bad data, you kill the messenger, right? And that’s Donald Trump because he thinks he can bend reality.”

On Friday, Trump fired Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after the Labor Department found the U.S. added only 73,000 jobs in July. The bureau also revised the number of jobs added in May and June down dramatically by a combined more than 250,000 jobs, signaling the economy is weakening more than previously thought.

“I think most people have just not absorbed just how dangerous it is both to fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and also, then what? To put in some sycophant who’s going to give data that makes the president happy?”

“When that happens, who believes the data?” Warren asked, suggesting the public will not know whether that data is good or bad.

The senator stated that U.S. economic data collection is the best in the world and the gold standard, with individuals at every level of government and businesses relying on it to inform their decisions.

Warren said data collection could be improved, but should not be called “rigged,” which is what the president did in a separate post on Monday morning.

“He tells the entire world: don’t trust data coming out of the United States,” Warren said.

The senator also blasted her GOP colleagues in the Senate for not pushing back on Trump and noted Trump’s own Secretary of State Marco Rubio once voted to confirm McEntarfer when he served in the Senate.

Later in the interview, Warren also slammed Trump’s “big, beautiful” bill for throwing people off health insurance.