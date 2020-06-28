Trump Rage Tweets Photos of 15 Different Suspects in Protest Vandalism After Golfing
President Donald Trump spent his Saturday golfing at his private Virginia course before tweeting out more than a dozen photos of Washington, D.C. protesters suspected of vandalism. He had abruptly posted the day before that he would cancel a trip to his New Jersey golf course to “make sure law and order is enforced” in Washington, D.C. Demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice continue in the capital and throughout the rest of the country, and in some cases the protests have turned violent, a fact Trump often raises when speaking about the gatherings. Trump tweeted 15 “Attempt to identify” posters from the Washington, D.C. Park Police and the FBI that depicted protesters who allegedly vandalized federal property, including statues of former presidents, in Lafayette Square, the closest civilians can come to the White House.