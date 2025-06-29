Trump Rages Against ‘Nasty’ Dems and ‘China-Made Windmills’ Amid Megabill Voting
President Donald Trump spent another Saturday evening rage-posting, taking to Truth Social to vent his frustrations about Democrats, Republican Senator Thom Tillis, and... Chinese-made windmills. Trump hit out at Democrats, who “won’t reciprocate on a Debt Extension because they’re nasty people who actually hate our Country.” Trump also took aim at Tillis, who late Saturday revealed he plans to vote against Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” accusing him of wanting to mislead Americans about the nature of Trump’s bill, and of wanting to abandon the tobacco industry despite its importance to his home state of North Carolina. According to Trump, Tillis also loves “China made windmills that will cost a fortune, ruin the landscape, and produce the most expensive Energy on Earth.” Trump ended his rant by exclaiming that by voting against his bill, Tillis was making a “BIG MISTAKE for America, and the Wonderful People of North Carolina!”