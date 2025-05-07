Trump Rages at Emmy Nomination for ‘60 Minutes’

President Donald Trump unleashed yet another blistering attack on CBS in response to news that a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris got nominated for an Emmy Award for its editing.

Trump sued the network and its parent company Paramount Global in a $20 billion lawsuit in October—slamming them for editing the interview with the Democratic presidential nominee, he says, to make her sound better. He was also offered an interview but refused to go on once he found out it would be fact-checked.

Now, five days after the interview was initially tipped for the award, Trump has responded on Truth Social. In a furious post Wednesday morning he raged at the “Fake News Puff Piece” and demanded CBS be “held accountable” for its “lies.”

Trump, who has cracked down on the free press and lauded publications that disseminate his doctrine, unironically suggested that its nomination in the “Outstanding Edited Interview category” is “a total slap in the face” to “TRUTH and Honest Journalism.”

Railing against the “totally discredited Emmys,” he added: “Did 60 Minutes and its Corporate Parents apply to get an Emmy for an illegally falsified interview, or did other Fake Outlets nominate them for this dubious ‘honor’?

“These antics are why the American People have no trust in the Press, and demand that the Media, very much including 60 Minutes, CBS, and its owners, be held responsible for their corruption and lies, which is exactly what we are doing in Court!”

His claim rests on the show’s decision to air a clip of one portion of a Harris answer on CBS’ Face the Nation before airing a different portion during the episode the next day. CBS has said the interview was not deceitfully edited, though its parent company Paramount Global has still tried to pursue a settlement in order to secure its merger with Skydance.

On Wednesday, Trump also branded the piece an “Election Interfering interview... which aired on CBS just before Election Day and deep into Early Voting.”

The president claimed that Harris’ answers were “unlawfully fixed, manipulated, and doctored throughout by CBS, in order to try and make Kamala appear at least somewhat coherent.”

He said 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount tried to hide the full transcript “from the American People” and refused to release it until after his Nov. 2024 election. The network released the unedited transcript in February this year.

The interview, he claimed, was “fake, corrupt, anti-Trump propaganda.”

It comes after Trump’s comms chief also slammed the Emmys for the nod.

“Of course it’s nominated for best editing because it takes some serious talent to edit Kamala’s answer into something that’s coherent and understandable, which in the end they still failed to do,” Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital.

CBS, meanwhile, appears undeterred by Trump’s legal case. On Sunday, 60 Minutes examined the president’s revenge tour against Big Law in a scathing episode.

The newsmagazine spoke with lawyers and firms who were targeted by Trump through sweeping executive orders aimed at cutting them off from the federal government.

The News and Documentary Emmys will be awarded in June.

The segment goes up against CBS’ interviews with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and the late Pope Francis, plus NBC’s interview with Celine Dion and ABC’s interview with Brittney Griner.