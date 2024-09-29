Donald Trump said Sunday he’s tired of flipping on Fox News to find Democrats like Pete Buttigieg on the air.

In what was part of a volley of rage posts he shared on Truth Social, the former president called on Fox to stop inviting liberals onto its shows to argue against what Republican guests—and the networks own right-wing hosts—have to say.

“CNN will not put on a Republican Conservative, nor will MSDNC (sic),” Trump wrote. “But Fox is constantly putting on Liberal Democrats to counter previous guests from the Right, thereby nullifying any message they may happen to give - The Fake News is already unfair enough to Republicans, we don’t need it from Fox, also.”

Buttigieg has a knack for going on the typically pro-Trump network and dismantling host’s arguments, but it’s unclear which appearance from a Democrat was the final straw that prompted Trump to speak out.

Earlier that day, the network had invited Democratic Sen. Chris Coons on to “Fox News Sunday” to discuss Trump's recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Coons said that he was “glad they met” but noted there was an “awkward moment” where Trump bragged that he was a “very good friend” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s.

“And you could see Zelensky sort of stiffen up and go, ‘Well, I hope you’re a better friend of Ukraine than you are a friend of Russia under Putin,’” Coons said. “So, it was a strikingly awkward moment.”

“We should not have a president of the United States saying that he is seeking to be a better friend of Vladimir Putin,” Coons added.

In other posts Sunday, the ex-president raged Sunday against “negative ads,” which he also runs, and bizarrely declared, “There’s something wrong with Kamala, I just don’t know what it is—but there is something missing, and everybody knows it!”