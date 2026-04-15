Trump Rages at His Favorite Network Over ‘Sleazebag’ Segment

President Donald Trump threw a Truth Social meltdown on Tuesday after his favorite cable news network dedicated airtime to a Democratic candidate.

Trump, 79, raged at Fox News after the network featured Tom Steyer, a California gubernatorial candidate he branded a “sleazebag.”

“Why is FoxNews showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer, doing a big piece on him right now, and probably putting him ‘into play,’ instead of talking about Republican Candidates, and really good ones like Steve Hilton, and Republicans?” he wrote.

The president raged at Fox News in a Truth Social post. Donald Trump on Truth Social

“How can a Republican expect to win that State, with their Mail In Voting and Rigged Elections, when you have FoxNews promoting the Democrats? Nobody cares about Tom Steyer, he is a LOSER, but Fox is making it possible for a guy like this to win. VOTE FOR STEVE HILTON, AND TURN CALIFORNIA AROUND!”

Fox News and Steyer’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though the post was published around lunchtime, Trump was likely referring to a two-minute, 30-second segment about Steyer, 68, that appeared toward the end of America’s Newsroom.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, a Democrat, is running for California governor. Fox News

Co-host Bill Hemmer spent the first half of the segment breaking down Steyer’s five-point plan for jailing ICE agents, which included outlawing agencies from profiling for immigration arrests and appointing special investigative units to enforce laws.

But the segment was far from a fluff piece, with Hemmer and Fox anchor Martha McCallum pointing out that the billionaire candidate’s former hedge fund had ties to private prisons that are now being used to house immigrants slated for deportation.

“A lot of people think that the sort of ‘off with the head’ that we saw with Eric Swalwell was orchestrated for this moment so that they could move in their second-best candidate. I’m not sure Tom Steyer is that person,” McCallum said. “He hasn’t been that person for them in the past, but we’ll see.”

Trump likely tuned out after the segment and missed Fox News’ interview with his candidate of choice, which was longer than the segment dedicated to Steyer.

Hilton, a Republican candidate in the deep-blue state, sat down for a six-minute interview with Harris Faulkner on The Faulkner Focus just after America’s Newsroom.