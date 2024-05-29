Trump Rages at ‘Naive’ Fox News Anchor for Refuting His Lawyer

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream repeatedly pushed back against Trump spokesperson Alina Habba’s claims on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is responsible for Donald Trump’s hush money trial, leaving Habba a bit flustered. This did not sit well with Trump.

“I never knew Shannon Bream was so ‘naïve,’” Trump blared on his floundering social media site shortly after the interview.

Appearing on Fox News as jurors began deliberating on the 34 felony charges against the ex-president, Habba—who has also served as Trump’s attorney—largely parroted her boss by raging against the “un-American” prosecution. Much like Trump, Habba also hinted that she expects a conviction, complaining about the trial taking place in New York and the “unfair” jury instructions.

At one point, though, Bream took issue with Habba accusing Biden of orchestrating the criminal case against Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has accused the ex-president of falsifying business records related to payments made to a porn star to buy her silence about an alleged affair before the 2016 election.

After Habba claimed Trump was a victim of “extortion” in the hush money case, she called the trial a “Biden show” that the president is using “to distract the American people.” Bream, however, quickly shot back that the White House “is not responsible” for this specific case.

“How can you say the Biden administration is not responsible?!” Habba incredulously asked.

“It’s a state trial,” the Fox News Sunday host responded. “It’s Alvin Bragg. Whether you think there is a political motive for him, it’s not connected to the DOJ. I mean, the feds passed on these election charges.”

Meanwhile, Habba told the Fox anchor “to look at logs” of New York Attorney General Letitia James and other prosecutors “visiting the White House,” wondering how Bream could say “it’s not a Biden trial.” Bream, though, reiterated that federal prosecutors did not take up the case.

According to Habba, this was still proof that the president was deeply involved in the trial.

“Yeah, the feds passed on this case. Also, [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance passed on this case years ago and Bragg passed on this case,” the Trump spokesperson declared. “You know when it came back? When he decided to run for office.”

Wondering “how that’s not an indication that Biden” isn’t a part of the case, Habba then brought up actor Robert De Niro’s recent press conference outside the Trump courthouse on behalf of the Biden campaign.

“Frankly, any question that we had of that was squashed yesterday. And if you have even more concerns about whether he’s involved in this, look at the fact that he is publicizing, literally publicizing, for tonight to have a speech if a verdict comes out.”

Bream, on the other hand, noted that “any president would want to weigh on something as historic” as a former president potentially being convicted of a crime.

It didn’t take long for the cable news-obsessed ex-president—who has long had a love-hate relationship with the conservative cable giant—to weigh in on the combative exchange, especially considering that Trump has a habit of lashing out at Fox News personalities who he feels show insufficient loyalty or obsequiousness.

“I never knew Shannon Bream was so ‘naïve.’ In her interview with my Representative, Alina Habba, Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID!” Trump fumed.

“Not only is he involved, he is virtually leading it, and all of the other Trials as well - Meaning, his people, because he’s not mentally sharp enough to lead anything! Just take a look at the DOJ/White House Thugs involved, and everything else,” he continued. “Biden is incompetent, and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win. He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!”

Perhaps adding to Trump’s anger at Bream is the fact that she’s already facing backlash from Trumpworld for recently grilling Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) over her past criticism of the twice-impeached ex-president, prompting the MAGA congresswoman to rage at the Fox anchor.