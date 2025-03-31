President Donald Trump slammed NBC and Meet the Press in a series of Truth Social posts Sunday, taking ardent issue with an interview the network aired between journalists Kristen Welker and Jeffrey Goldberg discussing last week’s Signal group chat fiasco.

“Kristen Welker’s entire first half hour of the Lowly Rated Meet the Fake Press this morning, was devoted to the boring Signal Witch Hunt. She doesn’t want to talk in detail about anything that matters like how well we are doing against the Houthis, substantive Peace Talks with Russia and Ukraine or, Iran, Iran, Iran,” Trump wrote.

He notably conducted a phone interview with Welker the day prior on Saturday where they discussed Greenland, tariffs, and the Signal group chat in which he reiterated that he doesn’t fire people “because of fake news and because of witch hunts.”

“She wastes my Administration’s time by talking to them about ‘NOTHING.’ Why can’t NBC, one of the Worst Broadcasters on Television, hire people that are honest and credible? The reason they don’t is because their Chairman, Brian Roberts, is a pathetic Loser, who is petrified of the Left, and always will be,” Trump continued on Truth Social. “Comcast’s MSNBC and NBC have fought me for years, spending almost all of their waking hours making up Fake Stories — and look, I’m PRESIDENT, with really high Poll Numbers and Great Accomplishments. Good job Brian!”

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor in chief, revealed in a report published March 24 that he was added by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to a group chat on commercial messaging app Signal discussing military operations in Yemen.

Waltz meanwhile has spent the past week claiming that he’s never met Goldberg and has no idea how his number got onto his phone, suggesting in an interview on Fox News last week that his number got “sucked in” because he had “somebody else’s contact.” Moreover, though Waltz denied ever meeting Goldberg, an unearthed photo from a 2021 book launch shows the two standing next to each other.

Sitting down with Welker for a segment of Meet the Press Sunday, Goldberg clapped back at Waltz’s claims and quipped: “This isn’t The Matrix. Phone numbers don’t just get sucked into other phones. I don’t know what he’s talking about there.”

“You know, very frequently in journalism, the most obvious explanation is the explanation. My phone number was in his phone because my phone number is in his phone,” Goldberg continued. “He’s telling everyone that he’s never met me or spoken to me. That’s just simply not true.”

“I understand why he’s doing it. But you know, this has become a somewhat farcical situation. There’s no subterfuge here. My number was in his phone. He mistakenly added me to the group chat. There we go.”

Goldberg also addressed the Trump administration’s see-sawing claims on whether or not information on the group chat could be considered classified, arguing: “American pilots were about to fly into possibly a deadly situation and the Secretary of Defense is telling everyone on the group chat, which by the way included me, that these pilots were about to go into harm’s way.”

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Letting that information out on a commercial messaging app, it seems odd,” Goldberg continued. “So I was aghast.”

In another Truth Social post, the president continued to berate Goldberg’s interview on Meet the Press and “the never ending Signal story” which he simultaneously penned as the “Radical Left’s Witch Hunt.”

“They just don’t stop — Over and over they go! Meet the Fake Press should instead explain how successful the attack was, and how Sleepy Joe Biden should have done it YEARS AGO,” Trump said. “This story and narrative is so old and boring, but only used because we are having the most successful ‘First One Hundred Presidential Days’ in the history of America, and they can’t find anything else to talk about. The Fake News Media has the lowest Approval Ratings in history, and for good reason. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”