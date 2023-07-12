Trump Rages at ‘Sloppy’ Chris Christie for Trashing His Border Wall Claims
‘BEST BORDER EVER!’
Donald Trump launched a furious attack on his 2024 rival Chris Christie early Wednesday in response to comments made by the former New Jersey governor on Fox News. Speaking to Piers Morgan on Fox News Tonight on Tuesday, Christie said he stopped supporting Trump in 2020 over his stolen election lies and went on to say he’d been disappointed by Trump’s time in office, citing his failure to repeal Obamacare and his increasing the national debt by trillions of dollars. “He didn’t build the wall in Mexico,” Christie added. “He built 47 miles of wall and guess what—we paid for every nickel of it, we don’t have the first peso from Mexico.” The 47-mile figure apparently refers to new structures built on the border where none had previously stood. “Sloppy Chris Christie, who is polling at 1% and left his State, New Jersey, with an Approval Rating of 9% (the WORST number in State History), was interviewed on FoxNews (of course!) and stated that I only built 47 miles of Border Wall, knowing that the actual number is 463 Miles, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security,” Trump fired back on Truth Social. “This does not include many Miles that we fixed or renovated, or areas that I got Mexico to secure. BEST BORDER EVER!” Trump later posted to say that Christie “desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said ‘NO!’” “CHRIS CHRISTIE IS A TOTAL LOSER!” the presidential candidate added.