Trump Rages at Supreme Court for Ruining His Latest ‘Victory’

Donald Trump, 80, has lashed out at his hand-picked Supreme Court justices after they handed him another defeat.

In a rant on Truth Social Sunday morning, Trump raged about how the court had again refused to allow a new voting map in Missouri.

“The Supreme Court of the United States will just not let Missouri have an Election Victory. They continuously, three times now, overrule Judges who came to the correct decisions,” the president wrote.

Donald Trump rages at the Supreme Court. Truth Social/Donald Trump

With the midterms looming, Republicans in Missouri want to use a newly drafted electoral map that gives Republican candidates a leg up in races across the state and would potentially see them gaining a seat from the Democrats.

The new map was created last year at the behest of Trump, who has been pushing Republican-controlled state houses to redraw boundaries and lock out Democrats.

It divided Kansas City into several districts in an attempt to unseat long-time Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

The president’s push to redraw districts began in Texas and has since spread to other states, including North Carolina, Ohio, Florida and Tennessee.

Democrats in California and Virginia also joined in the redistricting fight with maps favoring their party, but the Supreme Court blocked Virginia’s effort in a ruling that delighted the president.

The Missouri map, however, has been knocked back by Trump’s own justices twice before, once by Brett Kavanaugh, and then unanimously by the full bench. On Friday, the justices shut it down a third time, issuing an unsigned ruling with no dissenters.

The state’s 2022 map, which includes six seats currently held by Republicans and two by Democrats, will be used in November.

“The election is not merely upcoming; it has already started. Ballots using the 2022 map have been printed and mailed. Absentee voting has already begun, as has military and overseas voting,” the decision said.

Trump also furiously disagreed when Missouri's Supreme Court ruled against the new maps. Truth Social/realdonaldtrump

Trump, furious that the highest court in the land did not do what he wanted, said the people of Missouri were “fighting so hard for Fairness and Election Security.”

“Such tremendous Spirit and Love of our Country. I won Missouri BIG, all three times, and I couldn’t be more proud of doing so. A great place — I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he continued.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The GOP is struggling to hold back a predicted blue wave in November, as Trump’s approval rating has tanked over the cost of living and his hugely unpopular Iran war.

The redistricting is part of their attempt to maintain control of the House, which currently has 218 Republicans and 214 Democrats serving.

For control to change hands, Democrats would just need to flip a handful of seats.