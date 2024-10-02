Trump Calls Walz ‘Tampon Tim’ in Truth Social Insult Spree

Former President Donald Trump used social media to attack Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as “Tampon Tim” just minutes into the vice presidential debate Tuesday night, acknowledging a nickname right-wing critics have used to attack his administration’s policy of providing free menstrual products in all school bathrooms.

JD Vance and his Democratic rival were only minutes into their vice presidential debate Tuesday night when former President Donald Trump began a live-posting spree, sparing no time before he dug into the moderators and the Democratic nominee.

“‘Folks’ - Tampon Tim stealing Crooked Joe’s signature catchphrase. Sad!” Trump said.

Conservative influencers have used the name “Tampon Tim” for months—a nickname derived from a bill he signed providing free menstrual products in school bathrooms. Minnesota Republicans have taken issue with the bill’s gender-neutral language.

Trump began his night of posting with a confident video posted to his Truth Social platform. The Republican nominee praised his vice presidential nominee, but also said he would give Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate a fair shake.

“We’re gonna keep it very straight, we’re gonna see how they do, I think he’s probably very underrated actually—Walz,” Trump said. “We’re gonna say good and bad about both. If JD makes a mistake, we’re gonna say bad, and if Walz says something great, we’re gonna say that was pretty good.”

But moments after the debate started, he immediately called moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan “young ladies” and “extremely biased anchors.”

He later raged against their decision to cut off the candidates’ microphones.

“When is she going to fact check Tampon Tim on all of his false statements? Another repeat with the Fake News being unfair to the Republican Candidate, and trying to get the pathetic Democrat across the finish line.”

Trump also immediately began attacking the moderators and calling the Minnesota governor “indoctrinated with LIES” and “obviously not very bright.”

He even called out Walz for taking notes during Vance’s rebuttals.

“Never seen a Candidate take more! He needs the notes to keep his brain intact.”