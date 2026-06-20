Trump Rages in Mean Girl Feud With ‘Beautiful’ Female Leader

President Donald Trump appears determined to get the last word in his petty feud with a right-wing world leader he once called a friend.

Trump, 80, lashed out at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a raging Truth Social post early Saturday morning after she contradicted his “completely made-up” account of their latest meeting at the G7 summit.

The American president doubled down on his claim, debunked by Meloni, that she “begged” to take a photo with him at the gathering of world leaders.

President Donald Trump went off on Giorgia Meloni on Truth Social. Donald Trump on Truth Social

“Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!),” Trump wrote.

“She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other ‘so-called’ NATO Allies. Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!!” he concluded.

The two leaders met again at the G7 summit in France. ITALIAN PRIME MINISTRY HANDOUT/via REUTERS

Meloni promptly hit back in an Instagram post blasting Trump’s “constant, unprovoked attacks” as “senseless.”

“As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done,” she wrote, explaining that the use of American military bases in Italy is governed by mutual agreements.

“In any case, my popularity is none of your concern,” she concluded. “I suggest you focus on yours.”

Meloni was quick to respond on Instagram. Giorgia Meloni on Instagram

The bitter feud started on Friday, when Trump called into Italian broadcaster La7 and claimed that Meloni was desperate to get a photo with him.

“She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her,” Trump said. “She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so ​badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

The comments quickly incensed Meloni, who responded in a 30-second clip on social media.

They had conflicting accounts of their interactions at the summit. Christian Hartmann/REUTERS

“Donald Trump’s statements are completely made-up,” she said, speaking in Italian. “I am frankly astonished. I don’t ‌know why ⁠the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies, and it’s not the first time.”

“I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence,” she said. “There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

Antonio Tajani, Italy’s foreign affairs minister, announced that he was canceling his scheduled trip to Miami next week, writing on X that “the serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy.”

Just last year, the two leaders were good friends. During discussions about a Gaza peace deal in October, Trump called Meloni a “beautiful young woman.” He has also described the Italian leader as a “friend” and “fantastic leader.”

But things got awkward at the G7 summit, which took place amid Trump’s war with Iran.

“We’ve always been friends,” Meloni said of Trump, according to Ansa.