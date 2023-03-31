Trump Rages That the Judge in His ‘Witch Hunt’ Case ‘Hates’ Him
LASHING OUT
Donald Trump’s fury against his criminal indictment ratcheted up Friday morning as he attacked the impartiality of a judge in the case. “The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. “His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who ‘railroaded’ my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a ‘plea’ deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail.” Trump claimed Marchan had “strong armed” Allen into the agreement, “which a judge is not allowed to do,” and said Marchan treated Trump’s companies “VICIOUSLY.” “APPEALING!” Trump added.