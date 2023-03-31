CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Rages That the Judge in His ‘Witch Hunt’ Case ‘Hates’ Him

    LASHING OUT

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he attends a rally in Warren, Michigan, Oct. 1, 2022.

    Chery Dieu-Nalio/Reuters

    Donald Trump’s fury against his criminal indictment ratcheted up Friday morning as he attacked the impartiality of a judge in the case. “The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. “His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, was hand picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors, & is the same person who ‘railroaded’ my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a ‘plea’ deal (Plead GUILTY, even if you are not, 90 DAYS, fight us in Court, 10 years (life!) in jail.” Trump claimed Marchan had “strong armed” Allen into the agreement, “which a judge is not allowed to do,” and said Marchan treated Trump’s companies “VICIOUSLY.” “APPEALING!” Trump added.