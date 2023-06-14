Trump Raised $2 Million at ‘Candlelight Dinner’ After His Arraignment
STILL KICKIN’
Donald Trump’s legal battles don’t seem to be slowing down his fundraising efforts. Just hours after pleading not guilty to 37 felony charges in a Miami courthouse Tuesday, the former president held a “candlelight dinner” with donors that raised $2.04 million, a person familiar with the campaign told Politico. The fundraiser, which donors paid at least $1,000 apiece to attend, was held at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey—the same venue where he gave a misinformation-riddled speech to supporters Tuesday night after returning from his arraignment. Trump’s 37 federal charges include 31 counts of willful retention of national security records and six counts related to him allegedly obstructing their recovery. He could face up to 400 years in prison.