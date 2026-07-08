Trump Raises Eyebrows After Surprise Oval Office Meeting

President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows after meeting with failed Los Angeles mayoral candidate and fellow ex-reality TV star Spencer Pratt.

Pratt, 42, posted a photo on his social media on Tuesday, showing him meeting the 80-year-old in the Oval Office.

The photo is not dated, and it is unclear what the meeting was about or who the other people, including a child, with Pratt are, though it appears Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is one side and Pratt’s son is on the other.

Pratt has two sons, Gunner Stone, 9, and Ryker Rock, 3, with his reality-star wife, Heidi Montag. The villain on The Hills posted the image with the caption “I will never stop fighting for my community.”

Failed Mayor candidate Spencer Trump posts a photo from the White House. X

The meeting with Trump may have happened on Monday, when Trump, wearing what appears to be the same tie as Pratt’s photo, had children in the Oval Office while launching “Trump Accounts.” Trump left for Turkey later that night.

His Monday schedule, released by the White House, does not indicate any specific meetings with Pratt, however.

Children rest on the floor of the Oval Office on Monday. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Running as a Republican, Pratt lost the June 2 election to progressive city council member Nithya Raman and incumbent Karen Bass. The pair will fight it out in November’s general election. Both women are Democrats.

Despite previously promising he would leave Los Angeles if he lost the election, Spencer has now said he is planning to “save” L.A. and has jumped on Trump’s latest obsession, communism.

MAGA figures were quick to highlight Pratt’s post, even attempting to position Pratt as a future president.

Monica Cowley, Trump’s chief of protocol, shared the post and said Pratt could “well be on the other side of that desk someday 🔥🇺🇸.”

Reality TV personality Spencer Pratt during his failed mayor campaign. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

That narrative was repeated by conservative influencer @johnnymaga, who said on X, “I get the sense that Trump knows he’s looking at a future President of the United States.”

Pratt’s Trump photo was swiftly followed by a photo of late country singer Johnny Cash flipping the bird, and a lyric from his song “Folsom Prison Blues,” which ran, “I hear the train a-comin…I t’s rolling ‘round the bend…”

The photo of Cash is superimposed with the words “F--- You Commie.”

In May, Trump said of Pratt that he doesn’t “know him,” but “I’ve heard he’s a big MAGA person.”He added, “I assume he probably supports me,” and, “I heard he’s a big MAGA person.”

However after Trump’s comments, Pratt told NBC News, “I don’t need anyone’s endorsement but mothers’. That’s who’s getting me elected.”

After Pratt’s loss in late June, Trump claimed there was “cheating” in the Los Angeles votes. “The kid won. Or he was certainly in the top two.”

Trump added, “I don’t know him, I never met him. Spencer Pratt. He went away quietly. We didn’t go away quietly. He shouldn’t go away quietly, he should protest, because it was in my very strong opinion a rigged election.”

A week after his loss, Pratt posted a video to his supporters, claiming, “You think you can get rid of me that easily? I know a lot of dimwitted jerks thought I was in this for a grift. That I was going to roll up and leave town if I didn’t get into city hall.”

Pratt, who has appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Celebrity Big Brother and The Weakest Link, became involved in politics last year when he and wife lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

In a video posted on his social media on Saturday, Pratt took aim at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “commie.”

Spencer Trump slams communism in a video. X

He labeled communism an “evil, anti-human religion” and accused Mamdani, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, not a communist, of attempting to rewrite history “and lecture us about what our country stands for.”

A drone view shows a billboard displaying a campaign message from Spencer Pratt, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 1, 2026. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

The video featured a MAGA-style array of images of American figures, including former President Ronald Regan, Trump-approved wrestler Hulk Hogan, The A-Team star Mr. T and Elvis Presley, as well as clips from Top Gun and Full Metal Jacket.