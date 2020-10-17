Trump Rally Crowd Chants ‘Lock Her Up’ About Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Target of Kidnapping Plot
NEW TARGET
The crowd watching President Donald Trump speak Saturday in Muskegon, Michigan, chanted “Lock her up!” at the mention of the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. The commander in chief appeared to agree when he responded nonchalantly, “Lock them all up.” In early October, federal agents arrested 14 men and charged them with plotting to kidnap Whitmer and attack the Michigan Capitol building. The president said of the alleged conspiracy, “I guess they said she was threatened.” Whitmer responded on Twitter: “This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop.”
The Democratic state leader has long been the subject of Trump’s ire and insults, regardless of the plot against her, in response to the public health measures she has taken against the coronavirus pandemic. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Trump’s supporters often yelled the same chant about his opponent Hillary Clinton.