Trump Rally-Goers Loudly Boo GOP Lt. Governor for Promoting Face Masks
DENIALISM
Trump supporters gathered for a presidential campaign rally in Ohio on Monday afternoon jeered and booed Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted when he tried to promote Trump-branded face masks ahead of the president’s appearance. “If you go into a grocery store where you got to wear one,” he began before getting cut off by a chorus of boos. “Alright, I get it!” Husted added as the crowd continued to groan.
Even as the lieutenant governor said they could “save the country” by wearing “one of President Donald Trump’s masks,” the crowd showered him with jeers. The president’s rallies have been marked with little mask-wearing or social distancing, and his supporters have been largely resistant to wearing masks to stem the spread of coronavirus. The president himself, who admitted to journalist Bob Woodward that he intentionally downplayed the threat of the virus early on, has also eschewed masks for the most part.