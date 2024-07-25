Trump Rally Gunman May Have Had Pro-Biden Account on Far-Right Site

Andrew Torba, the founder of the far-right favorite social media site Gab, wrote in a blog post Wednesday that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who attempted to take former President Donald Trump’s life at a campaign rally earlier this month, may have been a user of the site.

“Today Gab learned that Thomas Crooks, the deranged Joe Biden supporter who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump, may have had an account on our platform,” Torba wrote in the post. “We are unable to confirm that the account in question actually belonged to him, but have reason to believe it does after receiving an emergency disclosure request from a law enforcement agency.”

The account called ‘epicMicrowave’ was created in September 2019 and made nine posts on the site, most of which defended various policies championed by President Joe Biden.

“The account was last active on the site in 2021. As far as we are aware, the account did not use the site to send any direct messages,” Torba added.

One post from Feb. 4, 2021 tags right-wing internet personality @Catturd and reads: “Didn’t you also think Biden would lose in a landslide yeah I would not be very confident in your election predictions.”

A Feb. 3, 2021 post directly replied to Torba, reading “@a Im sorry explain to me how trump was ever concerned with what the left wanted, or anybody in the GOP for that matter?”

All nine of Crooks’ alleged posts were made between Jan. 20, 2021—the same day Crooks donated to a Democrat-affiliated PAC—and Feb. 4, 2021.

FBI officials previously said that Thomas Matthew Crooks did not have any known social media accounts.