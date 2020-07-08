Trump Rally ‘Likely Contributed’ to Coronavirus Surge, Tulsa Health Official Says

Read it at Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s June 20 Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally “more than likely” contributed to the jump in new coronavirus cases in the region, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday. “In the past few days, we’ve seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots,” Dart said. Tulsa County saw 206 new cases Tuesday and 261 on Monday, a single day record high. Eight Trump campaign staffers and two Secret Service members had been diagnosed with COVID-19 around the time of the rally, at which few wore masks or social distanced.