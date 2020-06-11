Trump Rally Tickets Now Come With Coronavirus Disclaimer
Tickets to President Donald Trump’s rallies now come with a coronavirus warning label. The president’s re-election campaign website displays the following disclaimer for those attempting to register for tickets: “By attending the Rally, you & any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 & agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”
Since the country began widespread shutdowns beginning in March, Trump has not held any campaign rallies. The first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled to be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 19th. The date marks Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the anniversary of the emancipation of the last enslaved African-Americans. The location, also significant, was the site of a 1921 racist massacre. The rally comes as cases across the United States continue to rise. On Thursday, the country surpassed 2 million cases of the virus.